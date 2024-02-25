Another case registered against Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar's aide

KARIMNAGAR: Manakondur police on Saturday registered another land-grabbing case against Nandelli Mahipal, a close aide of former minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Along with Mahipal, Durgam Jagan Goud and Singireddy Venkataramana Reddy were also named accused in the land grabbing case registered at Manakondur police station.

While Mahipal is already under judicial custody, Durgam Jagan Goud was arrested while Venkataramana Reddy was said to be absconding.

According to the complaint, the trio sold three acres of disputed land and threatened to kill the owner of the land, identified as retired NTPC employee Ajender Reddy. Based on Ajender Reddy’s complaint, the police registered cases against the trio under IPC Sections 420, 467, 386, 506, 120-b read with 34.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp message has gone viral that the district collector and commissioner of police have been transferred as part of election preparations.

The message says that Mahipal will soon be released from jail. “Even Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan spent a few days in jail. No need to worry,” the message directed at Mahipal’s followers says.