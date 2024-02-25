Driving skills of all drivers assigned to VVIPs will be tested: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that they will test the driving skill tests of drivers assigned to VVIPs, including ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers, in the wake of a series of fatal road accidents. The minister also advised VVIPs to employ highly skilled chauffeurs.

He noted that the Transport department would strictly implement driving tests and issue driving licences only after the applicants get through all the required tests. His comments come in light of the recent road accident that claimed the life of young BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha.

During an informal interaction with reporters, the minister said that the inexperience of drivers can lead to deaths. He said that his department would send letters to VVIPs asking them to send their drivers for driving tests.

Criticising the negative campaign against free bus travel for women, Prabhakar said that after the implementation of the scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is moving towards profits as over 50 lakh people started moving in the buses on a daily basis.

Commenting on the caste census, Prabhakar said that the government would implement reservations living up to the slogan given by Rahul Gandhi ‘Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq’ (rights in proportion to population).