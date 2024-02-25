Implement 6Gs before poll code: BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

JAGTIAL: Alleging that the Congress came to power in the state by misleading voters with false promises, former MP and senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Saturday demanded that the state government implement all six of its guarantees before the model code of conduct for the General Elections comes into force.

He demanded the government issue GOs implementing all six guarantees in the state within two to three days.

Speaking to media persons at Thandriyal of Kathalapur mandal here, Vinod said that the BRS will overcome “cyclone-like threats” and come back to power. “It’s not a sinking ship as described by the BJP and the Congress,” he said.

He also accused the Congress government of not lifting water by citing the cracks on the Medigadda barrage as a reason. “As a result, the cultivable area for farmers has decreased and standing crops in several places are withering,” Vinod said, adding that carrying out repairs to the Medigadda barrage is the responsibility of the state government.

Vinod launched a counterattack against BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay who has been criticising the BRS.