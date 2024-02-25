Lakhs throng Medaram on final day of Jatara

MEDARAM: On the fourth and final day of the Medaram Jatara, the Sammakka Saralamma deities, accompanied by tribal priests, were ceremoniously taken to nearby forests amidst drum beats as part of the ‘Vana Pravesham’ ritual, on Saturday evening.

Despite the conclusion of the jatara, lakhs of devotees continued to throng the village to make their offerings. Typically, devotees keep arriving at Medaram for almost a week after the jatara concludes.

The Sammakka deity was taken to a temple in Chilukalagutta, Saralamma was returned to Kannepalli village, Pagiddaraju to Poonugondlu village in Kothaguda, and Govindaraju to Kondayi village in Eturnagaram mandal.