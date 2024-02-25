Lakhs throng Medaram on final day of Jatara

MEDARAM: On the fourth and final day of the Medaram Jatara, the Sammakka Saralamma deities, accompanied by tribal priests, were ceremoniously taken to nearby forests amidst drum beats as part of the ‘Vana Pravesham’ ritual, on Saturday evening.
Despite the conclusion of the jatara, lakhs of devotees continued to throng the village to make their offerings. Typically, devotees keep arriving at Medaram for almost a week after the jatara concludes.
The Sammakka deity was taken to a temple in Chilukalagutta, Saralamma was returned to Kannepalli village, Pagiddaraju to Poonugondlu village in Kothaguda, and Govindaraju to Kondayi village in Eturnagaram mandal.
Many senior police officers, along with officials from the Mulugu district administration, offered prayers to the tribal deities before the Vana Pravesham ritual took place.
Many devotees who resided in makeshift camps were seen dismantling their tents and departing from Medaram. Roads leading from Narlapur to Pasra and Tadwai to Hanumakonda witnessed heavy traffic congestion.
The TSRTC bus stand in Medaram was bustling with passengers, particularly long-distance pilgrims, awaiting buses to their respective destinations. The Corporation continues to operate round-the-clock bus services for the devotees.
Mulugu police have implemented measures to manage traffic on National Highway-163, while women police teams are deployed at the bus station to prevent untoward incidents.