HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed revenue department officials to immediately clear 2.45 lakh pending applications related to Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system. He also directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the private agency that is currently maintaining the portal.

The chief minister asked the revenue department to design policies and issue orders based on the recommendations of the expert committee on Dharani, which was formed to look into the reforms to make the portal foolproof. He also directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements in each tahsildar office to resolve the issues.

The CM held a review meeting on the issues related to Dharani with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, expert committee members, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, principal secretary to revenue department Naveen Mittal and others on Saturday.

The expert committee on Dharani comprising its chairperson M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, retired special grade collector B Madhusudhan and project director, CCLA, V Lachi Reddy informed the chief minister that there were flaws in Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020.

Expressing serious concerns over foreign companies maintaining sensitive data such as Aadhaar, bank accounts, and land records pertaining to lakhs of farmers, Revanth questioned the authorities as to why land records were handed over to a private agency. He expressed apprehension over the security of land records.