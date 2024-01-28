From poor to the mighty, Dharani glitches spare none in Telangana

Teething problems that linger

On October 29, 2020, the Telangana government rolled out the Dharani portal computerising land records pertaining to around 1,45,58,000 acres, claiming it to be a revolutionary step in land administration. The then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while cautioning that there could be “teething problems” with the new system, also claimed that it was a “transparent” system. But reality seems otherwise.

Dharani portal turned out to be plagued by problems as evidenced by a majority of complaints received at the Congress government grievance record system, Prajavani. The complainants say that they are forced to run from pillar to post to get their issues resolved.

The Revenue authorities have asked Shiva to get “proof” (read as documentary evidence) to substantiate his claim on the land. intriguingly, the authorities too lack documentary evidence to support their claim that it is actually government land.

“My great-grandfather was a landlord. He used to hold some hundreds of acres during the Nizam period. However, after the enforcement of the Land Ceiling Act, our family renounced some land. Now, I hold a small holding of 30 acres for which I have all the necessary documents. But, the authorities are asking me to get the land records from the 1950s to 1970s. How can I or anyone get it?” lamented Shiva.