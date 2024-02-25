Telangana: Mentally disabled man kills 3-year-old niece, arrested

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident in Baddipadaga village of Nangunur Mandal on Saturday, a mentally disabled man drowned his three-year-old niece in muddy water, resulting in her death. According to police, Santosh and Raju, a couple from Mandapalli village of Siddipet Urban Mandal, had leased a mango garden from Vemula Shasidhar Reddy in Baddipadaga village and were residing there along with Raju’s brother-in-law, Srinu, who is mentally disabled.

On Saturday, Srinu damaged a paddy field near the garden. Upon spotting Shirisha, 3, playing in the farm, Srinu approached her, causing Shirisha to flee in fear, police said. However, he caught Shirisha and submerged her in the muddy water of the field. Upon hearing their daughter’s screams, Shirisha’s parents rushed to the scene and pulled her out of the muddy water, but it was too late as she had already succumbed to suffocation.

Upon learning of the incident, villagers gathered at the spot and apprehended Srinu, thrashed him. Acting on the villagers’ complaint, the Raj Gopal Peta police registered a case and arrested Srinu. Shirisha’s body was taken to Siddipet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.