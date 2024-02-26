BJP leader’s son held for consumption of cocaine at Radisson hotel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team, Gachibowli police on Sunday arrested three individuals, including the son of a BJP leader, for consumption of cocaine at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli.

Among those arrested is Gajjala Vivekanand (37), son of BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand and director of the Manjeera group of companies. Vivekanand is also one of the directors of the hotel where he allegedly consumed drugs.

Besides Vivekanad, the police also nabbed businessmen Nirbhay and Vivekanand for consumption of cocaine. Syed Abbas Ali Jeffrey, who is believed to be their supplier and six others are currently absconding, the police said.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the police received credible information that Vivekanand and his friends were consuming drugs at the hotel. However, when the police raided the hotel, they were not to be found. They instead found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and white paper roll for usage of the drug.

Since there were traces of cocaine, the police teams immediately visited Vivekanand’s house at Jubilee Hills. But the accused did not respond to the police. At around 6 am, when he opened the gate and came outside, the police arrested him and tested him for drugs.