BRS will bury Cong if it fails to implement all guarantees: KTR

National status for PRLIS

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre failed to accord national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, he said that it conferred national project status on Upper Bhadra in Karnataka.

The Congress government handed over the irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Congress leaders pledged the interests of the state to Delhi, he alleged.

Objecting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inviting AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi for launching the government schemes, he said: “The state government was planning to demolish the entire Kaleshwaram project just because Medigadda developed some cracks.”

Meanwhile, the NSUI activists tried to obstruct the convoy of Rama Rao when he was entering Atchampet. They alleged that the BRS failed to implement its assurances given to Atchampet people in the last 10 years.

Earlier in the day, he consoled the family members of MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road accident.

Rama Rao was on a foreign tour on the day Nanditha died in the accident. He said that her death at such a young age has pained him.

In the evening, he met journalist Sankar who was recently attacked by some persons. He blamed the chief minister for the attack on Sankar.