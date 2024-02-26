Congress uses tribals as vote bank, BJP works for their development: Chhattisgarh CM

KHAMMAM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday predicted that the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sai launched the BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Later addressing a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Yard, he described the Congress as a “sinking ship”, which many leaders are abandoning to join other parties.
Sai also said that the Congress is “mother of corruption” and it uses tribals just as a vote bank.
Stating that only in the Modi-led BJP government the tribal communities received due recognition, he said: “For instance, I am a tribal and I became the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. A tribal woman became the country’s President.”
“We are very fortunate to have Modi as our prime minister. The country witnessed all-round development under Modi. Let’s secure all the 17 LS seats in Telangana and present those to our prime minister as a gift,” he added.
Speaking specifically about the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he said there are several similarities between Telangana and his state. ”Both Telangana and Chhattisgarh are newly created states. Here (Bhadrachalam) an ancient temple of Lord Ram exists. In Chhattisgarh, we have the temple of Lord Ram’s mother Mata Kaushalya. I am very fortunate to be launching this Vijay Sankalpa Yatra from Bhadrachalam. I appeal to all the people to support the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time,” he added.