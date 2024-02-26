Congress uses tribals as vote bank, BJP works for their development: Chhattisgarh CM

KHAMMAM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday predicted that the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sai launched the BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Later addressing a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Yard, he described the Congress as a “sinking ship”, which many leaders are abandoning to join other parties.

Sai also said that the Congress is “mother of corruption” and it uses tribals just as a vote bank.

Stating that only in the Modi-led BJP government the tribal communities received due recognition, he said: “For instance, I am a tribal and I became the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. A tribal woman became the country’s President.”