Govt will soon introduce new energy policy: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government would soon unveil a new energy policy, with focus on prioritising solar power production in the state. He, alongside Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, inaugurated a 10.5 MW solar power plant in Kothagudem, constructed at a cost of Rs 56 crore.
Vikramarka emphasised the importance of green energy and criticised the previous government for the lack of a proper energy policy, which hindered the development of renewable energy.
He outlined plans to establish solar power plants on vacant lands owned by Singareni and to construct floating solar and solar power plants on the bundles of medium and major irrigation projects.
Additionally, the government plans to implement two guarantees: providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 and offering free power up to 200 units, starting from February 27, he said. The deputy CM mentioned that domestic consumers need not pay power bills up to 200 units from March onwards.
Furthermore, a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for each employee, including 43,000 outsourcing workers in SCCL, will be launched on Monday.
Vikramarka urged SCCL employees to increase coal production to 90 to 100 million tonnes within the next five years from the present 67 million tonnes, assuring the government’s commitment to their welfare.
It was also announced that interest-free loans would be provided to women self-help groups.
Recalling that the BRS wanted the people to decide whether they want ‘current’ (electricity) or ‘Congress’, the people said that they want to choose both, Bhatti Vikramarka said.
The state government would provide quality and uninterrupted power to all consumers, he added.
The deputy chief minister said that some were daydreaming that the Congress government should fail in providing power.