Hyderabad deputy mayor joins Congress

HYDERABAD: A day after resigning from the BRS, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy joined the ruling Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary and party’s Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Later speaking to the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BRS has given key posts to new entrants sidelining the people like Srilatha and her husband, who served the pink party for 24 years.

Claiming that the BRS ignored the activists of Telangana movement when it was in power, he said that the pink party leaders are queuing up to join the Congress as they no longer bear insults of the leadership. “In Congress, every leader has a respectable place,” he added.