Hyderabad: Mumbai-based man held for investment fraud

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime cops on Sunday arrested Mohammed Sohyab Bablu Khan, a resident of Mumbai, in connection with a series of investment fraud cases in the city.

According to police, he would lure victims with the promise of part-time work-from-home opportunities through WhatsApp and Telegram. Bablu Khan, in collusion with other cyber fraudsters, would initially offer a small bonus of Rs 500 in the name of part-time jobs to gain the victim’s trust, after which they are introduced to start investing to earn double profits, they added.

They would then convince the victim to invest money, gradually increasing the amount stolen. To facilitate these transactions, Bablu Khan allegedly opened bank accounts under his and other’s names and even fake companies to give to the fraudsters. Reports suggest he received Rs 1 lakh for each account provided.