Raid on kirana store selling ‘ganja chocolates’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Acting on a tip-off, Balanagar police and Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday raided a local kirana store, uncovering an alleged operation selling ‘ganja chocolates’.

The accused, Anant Kumar, hailing from Odisha, is said to have targeted interstate workers, labourers, and even school children in the area.

These ganja-laced chocolates, typically perishable, were reportedly packaged and sold in packets capable of containing 120 chocolates, mimicking common chocolate brands. Police seized a total of three such packets.

It can also be recollected that Kothur police and Excise police too carried out a similar operation where they seized the same ‘Charminar Gold Munakka Chocolates’, in which one of the accused is also from Odisha.

A police source said, “The packet of the chocolates is printed with its manufacturing place, which is also from Odisha. Seemingly, it looks like the consumption of chocolates is official there and the team will be working on the case and we might possibly go to the place and do a research of the chocolates and its manufacturing.”