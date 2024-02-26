Sharmila lodges plaint over derogatory comments

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, and her brother-in-law Anil Kumar lodged separate complaints with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police concerning derogatory comments made against them on YouTube videos.

They alleged that unidentified individuals posted offensive remarks targeting them on videos and news reports featuring Sharmila.

The complainants stated that these comments, laden with derogatory language, “aimed to malign their reputations and cause emotional distress”.

The Cybercrime police have registered the complaints and are currently investigating the matter. They are awaiting a response from YouTube, which may involve identifying the users responsible for the comments and potentially removing the offensive content.

To cause distress, allege plaintiffs

The complainants stated these comments, “aimed to malign their reputations and cause emotional distress.”