Telangana: 20-year-old girl seeks police help to halt engagement, shifted to shelter home

JAGTIAL: A 20-year-old second-year intermediate girl, Maitri Veeramani from Polasa village, approached Jagtial rural police station, seeking help to halt a forceful engagement that her parents had arranged. She informed the cops that she had expressed her desire to pursue higher education to her parents, however, they have been unwilling to listen to her wishes.

On Saturday, the police arrived at her residence and learnt that the engagement had been arranged for Veeramani with a man from Raikal mandal. They then counselled her parents. Following the police’s advice, Veeramani was taken to the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Jagtial, where she is receiving shelter and support.

The administrator of the centre, Manali, informed TNIE that despite attempts to reach out, Veeramani’s parents have been unresponsive, with their mobile phones switched off. Expressing her distress to centre representatives, Veeramani lamented that the pressure of the marriage proposal has disrupted her exam preparations for upcoming examinations scheduled from February 28.