Telangana: Former mayor Krishna Reddy quits BRS

HYDERABAD: Former Hyderabad mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy and his relative and Rangareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Teegala Anitha Reddy resigned from the BRS on Sunday. They are likely to join the Congress soon.

Krishna Reddy, who is very close to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was elected as an MLA on TDP ticket in 2014 Assembly elections from Maheswaram Assembly segment. He was defeated by P Sabitha Indra Reddy in Maheswaram segment in 2018 elections. Later, Sabitha was inducted into the Cabinet. The BRS fielded Sabitha again in 2023 Assembly elections and denied ticket to Krishna Reddy. Since then, he is not happy with the party leadership.

Meanwhile, Anitha Reddy said in her resignation letter sent to the BRS chief that as a ZP chairperson she did not receive any help either from the party or from the BRS government. The government programmes did not reach Rangareddy ZP, she said.