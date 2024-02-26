Telangana: Services halted at Kamareddy PSK for now

HYDERABAD: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad released a statement saying that operations at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Kamareddy have been temporarily suspended due to operational reasons.

The RPO further informed that applicants with appointments booked from February 26 will receive an SMS with the option to reschedule their appointments. To accommodate these changes, additional appointments are being made available at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Nizamabad.

Applicants also have the option to reschedule their appointments to any of the PSKs/POPSKs in the state as per their convenience and availability.

Stating that efforts are on to resume operations at the earliest, the RPO informed that applicants may reach out to rpo.hyderabad@mea.gov.in for any other concerns.