We are trying to secure all 17 seats in TS: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that people have abandoned the Congress as it has broken its promises.

Addressing the gathering during a roadshow in Medak on the fifth day of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he said: “We are trying to win all the 17 seats in Telangana. People of Telangana want Modi’s leadership.”

Stating that the “story of BRS is over”, Kishan remarked that now there is no place for the pink party in Telangana.

The Union minister said that the six guarantees announced by the Congress have not been implemented. “How will they fulfil their promises? What happened to the promise of providing `2,500 assistance to women?” he asked.

“In the name of guarantees, the Congress cheated the people of Karnataka. Now, they are on BJP’s side. The BJP is going to win 25 Lok Sabha seats in that state. The same situation prevails in Telangana too,” he said.

Addressing a gathering in Gajwel, Kishan said that the BJP will win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress is in power.