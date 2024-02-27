CM Revanth Reddy directs officials of revenue departments to focus on achieving annual targets

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the officials of all the revenue generating departments to achieve the annual targets.
During a review meeting with officials of Commercial Taxes, Excise, Registrations, Transport, Mines and Mineral departments, the chief minister enquired about the huge gap between the tax collection targets and the actual receipts.
The officials informed the CM that the Union government has not released more than Rs 4,000 crore under the GST compensation. Gap in revenues was clearly visible due to non-receipt of those funds from the Centre, the officials said.
The CM also directed the officials to supply non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), coming from neighbouring states, in Telangana. Referring to reports of variations in the computation between the supply and sale of liquor, he suggested that the officials take stringent action in this regard.
He directed the excise officials to set up CCTV cameras at every distillery and that the liquor delivery vehicles should be equipped with GPS. Bottle tracking system and way bills for the liquor supply vehicles should also be maintained accurately, he said and directed the officials to submit a report on the progress of several cases registered in the past along with non-duty paid liquor.
The chief minister asked the officials to prepare proposals for the construction of new buildings for the registration and excise department offices.
Sand policy
Revanth also instructed the officials to prepare the draft of new sand policy. He suggested that in addition to ensuring payment of way bills, vehicles transporting sand should be equipped with GPS to curb illegal transportation. The CM asked the officials to collect all fine amounts levied for illegal operations in the past and to submit a detailed report on reduction of fine amounts.
The CM also wanted to know why many officials of the TSMDC and Mines department have been in the same post for years, some of whom are facing several allegations. He directed the officials to transfer them immediately.