CM Revanth Reddy directs officials of revenue departments to focus on achieving annual targets

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the officials of all the revenue generating departments to achieve the annual targets.

During a review meeting with officials of Commercial Taxes, Excise, Registrations, Transport, Mines and Mineral departments, the chief minister enquired about the huge gap between the tax collection targets and the actual receipts.

The officials informed the CM that the Union government has not released more than Rs 4,000 crore under the GST compensation. Gap in revenues was clearly visible due to non-receipt of those funds from the Centre, the officials said.

The CM also directed the officials to supply non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), coming from neighbouring states, in Telangana. Referring to reports of variations in the computation between the supply and sale of liquor, he suggested that the officials take stringent action in this regard.