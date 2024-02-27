CM Revanth Reddy orders relief for LRS-2020 applicants

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite the process of clearing applications filed under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 and extend the deadline for plot owners to pay the regularisation fees to March 31, 2024.

The previous government had accepted LRS applications from August 31 to October 31, 2020, during which a whopping 25.70 lakh applications were received.

Each applicant had paid `1,000 and submitted a copy of documents to regularise their small open plots in non-layout areas and `10,000 as application fee for large layouts. After that, the previous BRS government had stalled the regularisation process keeping the applicants waiting for the last four years, the chief minister said.

Land regularisation only as per rules, says Revanth

Of the total 25.70 lakh applications, around 3.46 lakh were for layouts in the limits of the HMDA, 1.06 lakh in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 2.99 lakh in the limits of other municipal corporations, 10.69 lakh in the limits of various municipalities, 1.30 lakh in the limits of urban development authorities and 6.17 lakh in gram panchayats.

Officials of the Stamps and Registration department brought the issue of the pending LRS scheme to the notice of the chief minister during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday. The officials informed Revanth that the process was delayed due to various court cases. Responding to this, the chief minister directed them to expedite the LRS process which will benefit lakhs of families. However, layouts related to Endowments, Waqf, government lands and those under litigation in various courts will not be considered for regularisation, the chief minister said.