If Modi doesn’t remain PM, mandir will again become masjid: Bandi Sanjay

SIDDIPET: Slamming the Congress for questioning the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that the temple will once again be turned into Babri Masjid if Narendra Modi is not re-elected as the prime minister.

Sanjay started the second phase of his Prajahita Yatra from Koheda mandal in Siddipet district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said: “I want the Congress to explain why it is against Ram Mandir. What’s wrong in building a temple in Ayodhya? Is it wrong to say Jai Sri Ram?”

“Modi-led BJP government fulfilled a 500-year-old aspiration of people of this country by building Ram Mandir. It will again become Babri Masjid if any party, other than the BJP, forms the government at the Centre. They should decide if they want a leader like Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi to lead the country. They should think wisely before casting their votes,” he added.

Criticising the Congress government in the state, he wanted to know why it is not implementing the six guarantees it promised to the people of Telangana.

He also slammed BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar as well as BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao for questioning his commitment in working for the development of Karimnagar LS constituency.

“Prabhakar and KTR have been hurling insults at me. It has become their primary job. But I am ready to explain what I have done as an MP for Karimnagar. Can Prabhakar tell us what he has done when he was the MP here?” he asked.