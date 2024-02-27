In a first, Hyderabad firm launches fully indigenous micro-turbojet engine

HYDERABAD: City-based Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools (RVMT) Pvt Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its fully indigenous micro-turbojet engine, INDRA RV25: 240N, on Monday. It was launched in the presence of Dr G Satheesh Reddy, president of the Aeronautical Society of India, who witnessed the live testing of the engine at the RVMT Hyderabad facility and formally inaugurated the assembly and test lab.

The indigenous micro-turbojet engine, touted to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, was engineered entirely in India by a team of engineers at RVMT and supported by IIT, Hyderabad.

The launch not only drives technological innovation but also stimulates the growth of the domestic aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, creating jobs and fostering economic growth, a release said.

Vamsi Vikas, managing director of RVMT, said: “We are proud to unveil our fully indigenous micro turbojet engine, a testament to India’s ingenuity and determination to become a global hub for aerospace innovation. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, driving growth and prosperity for our nation.”

Arvind Mishra, COO, Raghu Vamsi Group, said this development was a testament to RVMT’s capabilities to design and build mission-critical products and solutions for the aerospace and defence sector.

This will pave the way for the company to build an entire suite of micro turbojet engines up to 100 kgf (kilogram-force) for use in UAVs, missile propulsion, auxiliary power units and range extenders, the release added.