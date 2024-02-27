Modi’s guarantee means end to corruption: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

HYDERABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that a new chapter of “vikas ka rajneeti (politics of development)” is being written under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in the city as part of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said: “Now, the country’s adversaries think 100 times before doing any harm.”

“People have made Modi’s vision for the country their own,” he added.

According to Patel, Modi’s guarantee means “end to corruption, end to extremism, welfare of the poor, food and water in every household and the guarantee of Ram Rajya”.

He added that Modi’s guarantee is to fulfil every guarantee. “If BJP is there, there is progress,” said Patel.

On the sixth day of the Yatra, Union Culture and Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy participated in roadshows in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

Addressing the gathering in Jubilee Hills, he said that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We need a great leader like Modi to win again,” Kishan added.

Listing out the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, he said that in the last 10 years, there have been no bomb blasts, communal clashes in the country.

“Terrorism was suppressed with an iron foot. The tricolour is flying high in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.