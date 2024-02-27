Police rule out foul play in BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha’s death in ORR mishap

SANGAREDDY: The police have ruled out any foul play in the death of BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha. They said that the cause of the death was the impact of the road accident.

In a pre-dawn tragedy around 5.30 am on February 23, Lasya’s SUV, which was being driven by her personal assistant (PA) Akash, met with an accident on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA died on the spot.

The police, after going through the CCTV footage from Shamirpet toll plaza where her car entered the ring road to the accident site and collecting evidence at the accident spot, found that her car went out of control near Patancheru and hit a tanker that was moving ahead of them and then hit the railing.

To find out which tanker the SUV hit from the rear, they had examined about 40 tankers and suspected that the driver sped away without stopping. He did not exit at Muttangi Toll Plaza but drove on towards Hyderabad.

Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy told TNIE that the exits of toll plazas from Muttangi to Shamshabad are also being examined. He said that the MLA was on her way to Hyderabad from Sadashivpet and was in search of a hotel for early breakfast but found them all remaining closed at that hour.

The MLA asked her PA to take the vehicle to Sangareddy using the ORR.

The DSP said that they had questioned the Lasya’s niece who travelled in the MLA’s car from Sadashivpet, her family members, her gunman and PA Akash, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Ravinder Reddy explained that the investigation is still on to identify the tanker which the MLA’s SUV hit.

He felt that the tanker must have exited from one of the exits on the ORR and that they were examining the CCTV footage.