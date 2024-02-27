Revenue camps from March 1 to clear 2.45L Dharani applications, says Min Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the state government would conduct ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ from March 1 to clear around 2.45 lakh pending Dharani applications and resolve land-related issues.

He said that around 2.45 lakh Dharani applications, which were received by the officials during the BRS regime, were still pending. Tahsildars would conduct meetings to resolve these applications from March 1 to 7 across the state, the minister said. He also said that the state government would release a white paper on Dharani portal too. The government has already released white papers on irrigation, power and finance sectors.

Speaking at a programme at the Osmania University, Srinivasa Reddy said that the Dharani portal created several problems for marginal farmers, who own five t0 10 guntas of land. An alumni of Osmania Arts College, he visited the college after 30 years. “The Dharani portal was launched without forethought,” he alleged.

“Dharani was a conspiracy to transfer government lands to some individuals,” Srinivasa Reddy claimed.