Second level flyover at Hyderabad's Bairamalguda junction ready for inauguration

HYDERABAD: The 1.78-km-long second-level flyover at the Bairamalguda junction built at a cost of Rs 148.05 crore is likely be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy this week.

The unidirectional flyover will help in the free flow right turn traffic of the inner ring road from Owaisi junction to Vijayawada (towards Chinthalkunta) and to Nagarjuna Sagar (towards B N Reddy Nagar). Also, two loops (clover shape) on the LHS and RHS sides are ready. The flyover will help in saving in travel time and fuel, reduction in pollution and noise.

The LHS loop will allow free flow of traffic at Bairamalguda junction, from Nagarjuna Sagar and Chinthalkunta to L B Nagar through this loop which is connected to LHS flyover.

The RHS Loop will provide free flow of right turn traffic at Bairamalguda junction, from L B Nagar to Karmanghat (towards I S Sadan) through this Loop which is connected from the RHS flyover.

At the Bairamalguda junction, the projected peak hour passenger car unit (PCU) in 2034 is 18,653. In 2015 the PCU without Metro Rail was 11,875 which fell to 7,481 with Metro Rail.

The flyover will be useful for motorists from Santoshnagar towards the Vijayawada Highway via Karmanghat. In addition to this, the commuters going towards Uppal via LB Nagar will also benefit.

RCC precast technology has been used in minor elements of structures like crash barriers, friction slabs, and slab panels. This technology for the substructure has been used for the first time in the country. By adopting this technology, work at the site has been confined to erection and stressing activities only, officials said.