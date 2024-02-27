Suicide bid: 75-year-old dies, wife, 64, survives in Telangana's Sadashivapet

SANGAREDDY: A 75-year-old man died while his 64-year-old wife is undergoing treatment as the elderly couple attempted suicide in Dattatreya Colony of Sadashivapet on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Veerappa, a retired TSRTC employee, and his wife Mallamma, currently undergoing treatment at the Sangareddy Government Hospital, consumed pesticide on Monday in an attempt to end their lives.

Veerappa, who suffered from paralysis, was dependent on his wife for day-to-day activities. Their son, who lives apart from them, is believed to have contributed to the elderly couple’s decision to take this drastic step.

Neighbours intervened and rushed them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Veerappa passed away shortly after consumption, while Mallamma remains in critical condition, as per police sources. Sadashivpet police have initiated an investigation and registered a case.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)