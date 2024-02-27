Telangana: Mahbubnagar local authorities MLC polls on March 28

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the election notification for the vacant Mahbubnagar local authorities’ constituency seat in the Telangana Legislative Council on Monday.

The election will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 28. The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituency.

The election was necessitated as sitting member Kasireddy Narayan Reddy submitted his resignation on December 8, 2023 after he was elected as an MLA from Kalwakurthy in the recent Assembly elections.

The poll notification will be issued on March 4, 2024. The last date of filing nominations is March 11 and scrutiny of the nominations will on March 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 14. Poll will be held on March 28. Counting of votes will be held on March April 2. According to the ECI, the election process should be completed by April 4.