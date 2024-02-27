V Hanumantha Rao throws his hat in the ring for KHM ticket

HYDERABAD: Expressing dismay over the grand old party “sidelining “ him, veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has asserted that he will contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from the Khammam constituency. He said that he was rendered injustice in the previous Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Hanumantha Rao said that he has been working in the Khammam segment fighting against the injustice done to the people.

He sought to know whether there was any other leader who worked more sincerely than him. He also expressed deep concern over the party “adopting the culture of sideling seniors while parachute leaders are being given tickets”.

He, however, said that he has confidence and faith in the leadership of TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Claiming that the cadre are asking him to contest from Khammam, he demanded that party give him a ticket to contest in the LS polls and “to see that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister”.