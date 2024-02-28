CM Revanth Reddy launches 200 units of free electricity, LPG refills at Rs 500

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched another two of the six guarantees promised under Congress’ Abhaya Hastam, at the Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday. They are: supplying LPG domestic cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per refill (Mahalakshmi) and free electricity for up to 200 units of domestic consumption per month (Gruha Jyothi) to eligible white ration card holders. He also promised to make women billionaires and provide two lakh jobs to the youth. Later in the evening, he addressed a public meeting, Jana Jathara, in Chevella.

With this, the Congress has partially fulfilled three guarantees out of the six promised before the recent Assembly elections. Despite the reported crisis in the state economy, the Congress government has gone ahead with the implementation of welfare schemes. The government has adopted stringent financial discipline and established specific procedures to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Speaking at the launch event, Revanth emphasised that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had promised the ‘six guarantees’ during the elections to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised sections of society. He said the people entrusted their faith in Sonia Gandhi and gave a big mandate to the Congress in the elections.

“The objective of this scheme is to empower women and provide them with a smoke-free cooking medium. We formally launched the schemes in the Secretariat due to the enforcement of the MLC election code. We initiated the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme to see happiness in the eyes of women,” he stated. He criticised BRS leaders for “spreading canards” against the government and said that each promise made by Sonia Gandhi would be honoured.