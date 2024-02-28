Congress workers try to disrupt Bandi’s yatra at Telangana's Bommanapalli

KARIMANAGAR: Tension prevailed at Bommanapalli in Chigurumamidi mandal for a brief period when the Congress workers tried to disrupt BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Prajahita Yatra on Tuesday.

The Congress cadre were upset by the alleged objectionable comments made by the Karimnagar MP against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and his mother. Wielding sticks and raising “Bandi Sanjay go back” slogans, they tried to stop Sanjay’s yatra when he reached Bommanapalli on the second day of the second phase of his yatra.

The BJP workers then got into an argument with their Congress counterparts. They were about to clash with each other, when police stepped in to bring the situation under control. It may be mentioned here that Bommanapalli village comes under Husnabad Assembly constituency, which is currently being represented by Ponnam Prabhakar in the Assembly. Later, the Congressmen lodged a complaint at the Husnabad police station.

Following the incident, a war of words ensued between Prabhakar and Sanjay. The transport minister released a video clip, alleging that the BJP had made disparaging comments against his mother.

“In the name of Lord Ram, Sanjay is trying to polarise the voters. Instead of using Lord Ram’s name, he should explain what he has done in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

“Our leaders have not stopped Sanjay’s yatra,” he said while demanding that action be taken against the BJP leader for comments made against his mother.

Meanwhile, Sanjay claimed that the Congress leaders have launched a false propaganda against him.

“If anyone proves that I have passed insulting remarks against Prabhakar’s mother, I am ready to touch her feet and seek an apology,” he said.

“Prabhakar claimed that Ayodhya akshintalu (sacred rice) were prepared with ration rice. Let him prove that,” he added.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he threw a challenge to Prabhakar.

“If I lose the election, I will take rajakiya sanyasam (political retirement). If the Congress candidate is defeated, Prabhakar should resign as minister,” he said.