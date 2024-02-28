Hyderabad police arrests man impersonating CV Anand

HYDERABAD: A month ago, the Hyderabad police alerted the public about cybercrime fraudsters who were impersonating CV Anand, Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau, on social media. The police have arrested the accused, a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan, for creating several fake accounts of the top official on Facebook, Instagram and even WhatsApp.

The police revealed that the accused created nearly six fake FB accounts, one Instagram account and a WhatsApp account of CV Anand by creating a fake profile picture. He then impersonated the DG, connected with his circle and collected money from people, the police said.

The incident came to light after an inspector of ACB’s cyber cell alerted the police that there were several fake social media IDs of the top cop. Further investigation is underway.