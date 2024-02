HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the next phase of Genome Valley will be set up on 300 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘BioAsia 2024’ in Hyderabad as the chief guest, Revanth said the government has identified clusters for greenfield integrated pharma villages in Vikarabad, Medak and Nalgonda.

The three pharma villages are part of the 10 such facilities that the state government intends to establish with an estimated investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The chief minister stated that the pharma villages will be equipped with infrastructure to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and help generate over five lakh new jobs. Stating that the Congress knows the “value of trust”, he highlighted the Rs 40,232 crore investment that Telangana had received at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this year.

New life sciences policy in the pipeline: Sridhar Babu

Speaking during the event, Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that a “new dynamic life sciences policy for the state which will be a fusion between technology, life sciences, pharma, policy, and regulatory agencies” is in the pipeline.

On the occasion, the Genome Valley Excellence Award was presented to Nobel laureate and genetic medicine professor Gregg L Semenza.

Miltenyi Biotech makes debut in India

The event also marked the initiation of two significant partnerships. Miltenyi Biotech made its debut in India by establishing its first office and investing in the establishment of the Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Centre as a Centre of Excellence (COE) for cell and gene therapy (CGT) in Hyderabad. This COE aims to offer hands-on training to scientists, researchers, industry professionals and clinicians covering proof of concept, pre-clinical/clinical development and eventual commercialisation. Additionally, Terminus Group, in collaboration with their knowledge partner Rx Propellant, unveiled plans to develop 2 million square feet of curated life sciences infrastructure, including the internationally-branded ‘One North’, comprising a 150-key hotel and service apartments in Genome Valley.