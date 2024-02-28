Residents, Cong leaders complain of ‘rampant land grabbing’ in Telangana's Medak dist

SIDDIPET: Residents from nearly all corners of the erstwhile Medak district are raising concerns about rampant land grabbing. Complaints have been lodged not only with the district collectors of Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet but also with the government at the Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. Apart from residents, Congress leaders also alleged that during the tenure of the former BRS government, certain influential figures abused their power to engage in large-scale land grabs under the guise of GO 59.

Residents and Congress leaders are raising objections against influential figures allegedly involved in land encroachment across Sangareddy, Siddipet, Narsapur, Medak, and Zahirabad areas, often citing GO.59 as justification.

Siddipet Congress leaders have presented evidence, including photographs of constructions, alleging encroachment upon Cheruvu Shikam lands in the Siddipet constituency represented by former minister T Harish Rao. Attu Imam, Siddipet town Congress president, said that complaints have been formally lodged with former collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, along with the newly appointed collector Mikkilineni Manu Choudary, regarding encroachments near Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet. The land in question is valued at up to Rs 20,000 per square yard. Additionally, it is alleged that some councilors of Siddipet Municipality have encroached upon 2.24 acres of Ganapati Kunta, which originally spanned 8.16 acres on the outskirts of town.

Furthermore, Attu Imam alleged that some BRS leaders have encroached upon 85 acres of government land out of a total of 120 acres in Mittapally under GO 59. Complaints have been flooding the district collector’s office in recent days regarding numerous instances of illegal occupation of government lands in the Patancheru Industrial Area, sources said. In response, the Sangareddy collector has initiated an inquiry into the matter.