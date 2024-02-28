Software firm CEO found hanging at home in Hyderabad's Ameenpur

SANGAREDDY: The CEO of a private software firm died by suicide at his residence in Ameenpur police station limits on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the deceased, Kolleti Kashi Vishwanath , who used to live in Durga Homes and set up his firm at Madhapur in Hyderabad. Apart from his commitments here, he also had a software company in the US, they added. Vishwanath had recently returned from a six-month-long trip to the US. Since then, the CEO had been keeping to himself and didn’t speak much to his family members or friends, his wife, Kolleti Vinila reportedly told the police. She also told them that he was suffering from severe anxiety for a while.

On Tuesday, Vishwanath went to his work area in the top floor and hanged himself from the window using a stole, the police added.

In the complaint, Vinila said Vishwanath woke up around 3 am. When she went to check up on him after waking up at 5.30 am, she found that the door was locked. When she tried to call him through the window, she found him hanging.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)