Telangana BJP president Kishan asks people to stop Asad from returning to Parliament

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi should be prevented from returning to Parliament.
Addressing a gathering at Goshamahal during the BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he alleged that the AIMIM works against democracy and development and is detrimental to social harmony.
The Union minister expressed confidence in the BJP winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.
“The AIMIM blocked the construction of the Metro rail project in the Old City. It always sides with whichever party is in power in the state so that it can have control over police machinery,” he alleged.
Kishan also said that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the prime minister “for the future of our children and the country”.
“We won 278 seats in 2014 elections and 302 seats in 2019 polls. The main aim of organising the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra is to reach out to people and ensure that the party secures over 375 seats in the upcoming elections,” he said.
“We said that if we come to power, we will build the Ram Mandir. We kept that promise and built the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This was made possible under Modi’s leadership.”
Former minister Eatala Rajender, meanwhile, targeted the Congress for its failure to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana.
Speaking at a meeting in Medak, he said: “If the Congress government fails to implement its six guarantees, Revanth Reddy will meet the same fate as KCR.”
BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman urged the people to be wary of the Congress.
Addressing a public meeting in Nagakurnool, he said: “The Congress made false promises and lied its way to power in Telangana. It is a party known for corruption and scams. It should be taught a lesson in the upcoming elections.”