Telangana BJP president Kishan asks people to stop Asad from returning to Parliament

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi should be prevented from returning to Parliament.

Addressing a gathering at Goshamahal during the BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he alleged that the AIMIM works against democracy and development and is detrimental to social harmony.

The Union minister expressed confidence in the BJP winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

“The AIMIM blocked the construction of the Metro rail project in the Old City. It always sides with whichever party is in power in the state so that it can have control over police machinery,” he alleged.

Kishan also said that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the prime minister “for the future of our children and the country”.