6.72 lakh bogus voters in Hyderabad LS segment: Congress leader Feroz Khan

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Feroz Khan on Wednesday alleged that there are as many as 6.72 lakh bogus voters out of over 22 lakh voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment. He demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) purify the electoral rolls and initiate action against the erring authorities. He submitted a report of identified irregularities with alleged evidence to the ECI.

Speaking to the media, Feroz Khan said that around 660 voters were registered from a house built on 200 square yards in Yakutpura. He said that in another case, 360 voters were registered in a house built on 100 square yards. He also said that dead persons’ names also featured in the electoral rolls. “Are the officers resurrecting the dead,” he wondered.

He also wanted to know why cheating and breach of trust cases were not invoked against the erring officials. He, however, expressed confidence that electoral rolls would be purified in the Congress regime under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.