HYDERABAD : Expressing his ire at HMDA officials for finalising tenders at a lower price without establishing a minimum rate, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tenders that caused loss of crores. After the HMDA report, the case is likely be handed over to the CBI.

The investigation will look into the role of individuals and organisations involved in the tender process.

HMDA joint commissioner Amrapali Kata was instructed to furnish detailed information on irregularities, procedural lapses and file movements during the tender process.

The CM directed officials to register cases against implicated personnel if any related files were found missing.

Government to scrutinise transfer of IRB Infra shares

Upon receiving the HMDA report, the Cabinet will discuss the matter and if needed, refer it to the CBI for further investigation.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, Revanth questioned HMDA officials on the drastic reduction in revenue from the ORR tenders. He expressed concerns over the tender being awarded to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd for just Rs 7,800 crore over 30 years, significantly below the estimated revenue of Rs 18,000 crore. The government is estimated to have incurred a loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the tender process.

Stating that only a thorough investigation could uncover the truth, the chief minister ordered a thorough scrutiny of the transactions of the company, particularly regarding the transfer of 49% of its shares to foreign entities as per the contract agreement with the previous BRS government.

Development plans for ORR and RRR zones

The chief minister also outlined plans for the comprehensive development of Hyderabad, directing officials to extend HMDA limits up to the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He stressed the need for infrastructure development in expanding municipalities surrounding Hyderabad, suggesting the preparation of a vision document in line with Master Plan-2050.

Officials were also instructed to prioritise the preservation of water bodies within HMDA limits and expedite land pooling efforts. “Focus on the protection of HMDA lands, including digital and GPS mapping,” the chief minister told HMDA officials. He proposed the appointment of an IPS officer at the DIG level and two SP rank officers to safeguard HMDA lands.

‘Develop Hussainsagar into a world-class tourist centre’

Revanth envisioned transforming the area around Hussainsagar into a world-class tourist destination. The chief minister proposed developing the stretch from the Ambedkar statue to Sanjeevayya Park, including NTR Park, Telangana Amarula Jyoti and Necklace Road into an attractive tourist zone.

As per the plan, encroachments around Hussainsagar will be removed to create space for a skywalk, food stalls, children’s amusement zones and landscaping, mirroring the development seen in Dubai.

“If necessary, vehicular traffic on the entire stretch could be diverted,” the chief minister said.

Revanth instructed officials to collaborate with international agencies in preparing models for a significant tourism project in Hyderabad.