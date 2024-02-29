CM Revanth vows to protect properties of Christians

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called upon the people, especially minorities, to support the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in order to establish a secular government at the Centre. He alleged that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao always supported Narendra Modi.

Referring to incidents of violence in Manipur and other places, Revanth said that some people were living like second class citizens under Modi’s rule. He held a meeting with representatives of various Christian organisations. Revanth told them that he would soon visit Medak church.

The delegation requested the chief minister to protect the assets of churches. In response, Revanth promised that the the assets of Christians would be protected and the permissions for construction of new churches would be simplified. He also assured to allot lands for burial grounds.