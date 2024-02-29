Eggs hurled at Bandi’s convoy

HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed for some time in Vangara village in the district on Wednesday when two persons, whom the BJP accused of being Congress activists, hurled eggs at the convoy of saffron party general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay during his ongoing Prajahita Yatra.

While the police tried to prevent the Congress workers from throwing eggs, Sanjay accused the cops of not acting against the culprits.

Fuming at the “attack”, the BJP leader lashed out at the police, saying that the police failed to provide proper security. “The police remained mute spectators and are merely following us around while supporting the state government. I don’t want their security, our party cadre are enough security for us,” Sanjay said.

Addressing a street corner meeting in Vangara, Sanjay warned Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar that if he does not stop “political dramas”, BJP activists will obstruct him from entering Husnabad, his Assembly constituency.

“If BJP cadre retaliate, no Congress worker will be able to move freely in villages. We are committed to peace. We won’t provoke our cadre to retaliate,” the MP said.

Sanjay also accused the Congress of “dishonouring” Bharat Ratna awardees PV Narasimha Rao and BR Ambedkar.

“The Congress is unable to digest the fact that the BJP government awarded Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao,” Sanjay alleged.

Later in the evening, addressing a gathering at Elkaturthi, Sanjay said that the people themselves would attack the Congress leaders with eggs and stones if the state government fails to implement their six guarantees within 100 days.

“The day is not far off when the people will hurl stones and eggs at Congress leaders for failing to fulfil the promises they made to the people,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that the Congress leaders are instigating their workers to hurl eggs at me for questioning their failures. The minister from this district is dragging even his mother into his petty politics to malign me for questioning those who are raising doubts over Lord Ram’s birth place. I will leave it to his wisdom,” he said.

“I am not going to get intimidated by this tactics of hurling stones and eggs. Now, I am touring only Karimnagar constituency. Soon, I will tour entire Telangana and expose the Congress,” he said.