Four held for selling adulterated ginger-garlic paste in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Begumpet police and Task Force, Central Zone arrested four people for illegally manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger-garlic paste in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Panduranga Rao, Raheem Charaniya, Ajay Kumar Aheer, Pradeep Sankla.

The main accused, Raheem Charaniya, ran a manufacturing unit in Upper Pally, Rajendranagar, where he used undisclosed chemicals and low-quality ingredients to produce the paste. He then supplied the adulterated paste to various kirana stores through agents, including Panduranga Rao, Ajay Kumar Aheer, and Pradeep Sankla.

The accused allegedly made significant profits by selling the adulterated product as genuine.

The authorities warned that consuming this adulterated paste could pose serious health risks due to the presence of harmful chemicals and poor-quality ingredients.

Police during the raid seized adulterated ginger-garlic paste worth Rs 5 lakh.