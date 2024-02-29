Notification to recruit over 11K teachers likely to be issued on Feb 29 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A district selection committee (DSC) notification for the recruitment of 11,062 teachers is expected to be issued on Thursday. The state government is expected to add new vacancies and issue a fresh notification for filling over 11,000 posts, including secondary school assistants, language pandits and physical education teachers.

According to a press release issued by the School Education department on Wednesday, the government issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers for various categories of 5,089 posts through DSC-2023 on September 6, 2023. The government cancelled last year’s notification to issue a comprehensive fresh notification. The fresh notification will be issued very shortly, the release added. Those who had applied in response to last year’s notification were told that their applications would be carried forward and that they need not apply again.

Exams to be held online