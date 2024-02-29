Telangana: Ex-judge duped of Rs 2.5 crore over electoral bonds

HYDERABAD: A retired AP High Court judge lodged a complaint with Film Nagar police alleging that he was scammed by two persons claiming to be affiliated with a central political party.

According to the police, the victim gave the duo Rs 2.5 crore to purchase electoral bonds. They had promised to help his grandchildren settle in the US, the FIR said, However, despite making the payment in installments, the accused never received any favour or even the bonds, prompting him to approach the police.

The complainant added that the accused was introduced to him through relatives. Believing his words, the judge, his children and wife from the US sent a total of Rs 2.5 crore to the accused.