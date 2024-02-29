Telangana govt to initiate action after getting legal opinion: Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the government is currently in the process of seeking legal opinion on the Vigilance report on sinking of piers of Medigadda.

Speaking to the media, he said that the government would take further action after receiving the legal opinion.

The minister also made it clear that the repair works on the damaged piers of Medigadda would be taken up only after the National Dam Safety Authority submits its report.

Uttam said that based on the Vigilance report, the government would file cases against the officials who were responsible for the situation.

Regarding the judicial inquiry, he said that the chief justice of the Telangana High Court had expressed inability to spare a sitting judge for the investigation. Now, other options for engaging a retired judge to conduct an inquiry are being explored, he said.

He alleged that the BRS has been playing political gimmicks to cover up its mistakes, spreading falsehoods without revealing the facts about Medigadda.

Referring to the Chalo Medigadda programme planned by the BRS, he said: “BRS chief KCR should first tender an apology to the people. Only then he should visit the Medigadda barrage on March 1.”

He termed the BRS’ programme as a political gimmick. But he also said that the government will cooperate with the BRS leaders during their visit to Medigadda.

Congress leaders conspiring to tarnish BRS image, says KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party workers to counter the conspiracies and false propaganda being spread by the Congress against Kaleshwaram project. He released pamphlets highlighting the facts on Kaleshwaram in Sircilla on Wednesday. He alleged that the Congress was hatching a conspiracy to demolish the entire Kaleshwaram to derive political mileage in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “Small technical defects could be rectified. But the Congress government is not doing so and trying to tarnish the image of BRS,” he alleged. Pamphlets prepared by Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar would explain all the facts about Kaleshwaram, he added.