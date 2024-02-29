Telangana: Man opens fire at in-law’s residence over dowry

ADILABAD : A man, identified as Gomasa Narender, fired two rounds of gunshots at his father-in-law’s house in Saligaon village under Kannapelly mandal of Mancherial district.

According to police, eight years ago, Goleti Shankar and Laxmi got the younger daughter, Baby, married to Narender, a private employee in Karimnagar. Baby works as a nurse at a private hospital in Karimnagar.

According to sources, Narender had been harassing his wife for additional dowry. Two days ago, he sent his wife to her native, Saligaon village. On Tuesday night, he visited her house and threatened her family. The sources mentioned there was an argument over liquor, which prompted Narender to pull out a gun and threaten to kill Shankar.