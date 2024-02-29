Telangana transport minister Ponnam urges cadre to not obstruct yatra

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Asserting that he will uphold democracy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday urged Congress activists to not obstruct BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Prajahita Yatra.

A day ago, Congress workers tried to disrupt the Kamringar MP’s yatra at Bommanapalli in Chigurumamidi mandal. Since then, the police have intensified security measures and an additional 300 personnel were deployed in the area. It has reportedly led to a shortage of cops for the Intermediate examinations.

Speaking at a programme as part of his Sircilla-Vemulawada tour, the minister said there is no intention to prevent the BJP leader’s yatra and requested the party activists to heed his advice.

Later, Prabhakar criticised the Karimnagar MP stating that the latter was conducting the yatra in a bid to deceive people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Questioning what development Sanjay Kumar had brought for the constituency, he urged the attendees to not fall for his ploys.