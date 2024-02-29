Three BRS leaders held for grabbing land

KARIMNAGAR/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Three BRS leaders, purportedly followers of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, were arrested for allegedly grabbing land, criminal intimidation and economic offences on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused — Adla Ashok, husband of division 25 corporator Saritha, Tula Balayya, husband of division 20 corporator Rajeshwari, and Kashetty Srinivas, husband of division 2 corporator Lavanya — had created fraudulent land documents to grab land apart from threatening three persons.

The cops said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, sources said that Ashok and Srinivas attempted to flee the city but were nabbed by the cops.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Abhishek Mohanty told TNIE that several individuals are in police scanner based on complaints by land encroachment victims. Irrespective of what party they are associated with, strict action would be taken against those found guilty of land grabbing, the CP added.

One arrested in Sircilla

A man, identified as Peddur Tirupati, was arrested in Sircilla on Wednesday. He was later remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan urged victims to approach the police with land-grabbing complaints, assuring that action would be taken against offenders.