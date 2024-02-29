Tribal student dies of fever; kin stage protest in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: A Class 7 tribal student, Thodasam Maheshwari, of the Mamidiguda residential ashram school allegedly died while undergoing treatment for viral fever at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday.

According to sources, Maheshwari was suffering from a fever for a few days. Her father visited the hostel on Tuesday and got her admitted into the hospital. However, she passed away on Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, her family members and tribal organisation leaders staged a rasta roko on the old NH 7 road outside the hospital alleging that negligence of the school staff led to Maheshwari’s death. They also claimed that the ITDA project officer failed to monitor the schools due to which the students are suffering.

‘No ANM in school’

Maheshwari’s parents demanded that the authorities initiate action against the school staff for neglecting their duties. They also alleged that there are no Auxiliary Nursing Midwives deployed for the school.

The protest led to the disruption of traffic flow, prompting the police to intervene. Despite multiple assurances, the protesters refused to budge and demanded an audience with the district collector.

After almost four hours, Adilabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jeevan Reddy and ITDA Deputy Director Dileep Kumar visited the spot and assured them that they would take measures to address the situation.

Subsequently, the deceased’s family members shifted Maheshwari’s body to their native village of Mangurla in Jainath mandal to conduct the last rites.