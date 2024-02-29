Vigilance team seizes key files from HMDA office

HYDERABAD : Sleuths from the Vigilance and Enforcement department on Wednesday carried out inspections at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) office here. A team of around 50 sleuths descended on the HMDA office at the Swarna Jayanthi Complex here and seized some crucial files from the seventh floor.

The vigilance inquiry assumes importance in the wake of the recent arrest by the ACB of former HMDA director Shiva Balakrishna for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It is believed that the Vigilance officers looked at files regarding granting of various approvals.

Medigadda: Cases against ENC recommended

As part of their probe into the damages caused to the Medigadda barrage, Vigilance officials recommended the government register a case against former engineer-in-chief Venkateswarlu and L&T, the construction firm.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said that the CID has already filed cases and investigation will be initiated soon.

Officials revealed that the ENC had signed the “completion of work” certificate even before the works on the barrage were completed. He allegedly also recommended the release of bank guarantees to the agency even though the work was pending.

In their preliminary report submitted earlier, officials said that there are serious allegations that Blocks 6, 7 and 8 were constructed by a sub-contracting agency and not by L&T. Sources said that the investigation into the Medigadda issue is ongoing.

Raids after warning

 Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had recently expressed displeasure over irregularities in building approvals and cautioned HMDA and GHMC officials of a Vigilance raid within a fortnight